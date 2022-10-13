The recent IT couple of the showbiz industry, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani often hit the headlines for their romantic camaraderie and love-filled posts about each other. It was around November, last year when Jackky had taken to his Instagram handle and made his relationship with the actress Insta-official. Since then, the couple has never missed a chance to paint the town red with their love.

Jackky had written a beautiful caption to announce their relationship that could be read as, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are.”

Now, there have been many speculations that the couple is soon going to tie the knot, but neither of them has ever paid heed to those rumours. In a recent interview of Rakul Preet’s brother, Aman with ETimes, he shared his sister’s marriage plans and said, “Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening. Marriage is the climax of any relationship. Jackky is one of the top producers of Indian cinema and he has lots of ambitious projects in mind, in fact, both of them are very busy people. So, they have their own goals.”

However, now Rakul Preet Singh broke silence on the same and gave a reply to all the rumours sarcastically. Sharing the news link on her Twitter, she tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life ..”

😂 @AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life .. https://t.co/ZSZgNjW2BW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 12, 2022

Well, even though Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani have not said yes to marriage yet, their unconditional love for each other is quite visible. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

