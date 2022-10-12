Malaika Arora has been making heads turn since her Munni Badnam days and more than a decade down the line, the sizzler hasn’t stopped. She still looks fit and can give any younger model a run for her money. Malaika Arora is familiar with the paparazzi and frequently gets papped on her gym and yoga walks. But the resident Netizen trolls refuse to leave her alone. Check out their comments below.

On a recent yoga run, the actress and Arjun Kapoor’s current beau was papped in a fit stretched out black t-shirt that hugged her body. Malaika paired it with black shorts that made her look like a s*xy gym trainer. She also slung a short black bag across her chest that accentuated her hips, and completed her look with a cap.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Advertisement

In the video shared by an official paparazzi page on Instagram, Malaika Arora can be seen walking on the sidewalk with a white water bottle as the paparazzi click her pictures. She looks absolutely at ease and flaunts her curves and long legs. But trolls online didn’t find Malaika’s looks appealing.

One user commented, “Yoga, makeup, plastic.”

Another made a snide remark on Malaika Arora’s age by saying, “Pranam aanti ji.”

But in the midst of the weird comments, there was a funny troller who commented, “aunty gives baddak🦆 catwalk🚶‍♀️classes, dm her to join🤣.”

Another supportive or sarcastic commentator replied, “Daily fitness queen.”

Malaika Arora isn’t unfamiliar with trolls or trolling, the Bollywood actress who was once married to Arbaaz Khan faced a lot of flak for dating a younger actor. But that didn’t stop her from living her life. She still doesn’t let the vitriol get to her. Malaika was last seen as a judge in the India’s Best Dancer show.

What do you think about her gym look and the trolls? Stay tuned with us to know more about Malaika Arora’s gym looks and fashion game.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Dons A Chic Tracksuit Making A Stylish Statement In The City, Gets Trolled By Netizens, One Says, “Lagta Hain Iske Kapde Uorfi Ley Gayi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram