Malaika Arora is the perfect blend of a fashionista and a fitness enthusiast. The actress-model who is often spotted post her workout session in Bandra was once again clicked by the paparazzi today. However, unlike every other day she wasn’t snapped in a sports bra and shorts but a chic jumpsuit.

Yes. Malla looked stylish as she step out dressed in a matching navy jumpsuit with red and white stripes running vertically on her shoulders and leg. While the sweatshirt featured some printed text, she accessorized with a black cap, a stylish Chanel sling bag and pastel blue (with white and pink accent) shoes.

There is no doubt that Malaika Arora looked stunning today and some netizens even complimented her on it. However, others were shocked to see her fully dress and had a fun time commenting and trolling her for the same. Read on.

Commenting on Malaika Arora’s unusually fully-clad look, one netizen wrote, “Thund lag rhi he aaj.” Another added, “Itne kapde 😮,” while a third noted, “Isko kya hua itni acchii dress pahan k kaise nikal gyi bahar” A confused fourth commented, “what happened to her ?!!! Today’s dress??” Another added, “Isko kyaa hua viraal ….lgta h iske kapde urfii ley gyiii….😂”

One other comment on her latest look read, “It is either sundering heat or biting cold in the city these lalaland people live or I am from some other planet for sure” Another trolled her saying, “P😮😮re kapde kisne lekar diye malla ko 😂😂”

While many poked fun at Malaika Arora’s full-covered ensemble look, a few bestowed her with praises. One wrote, “Wow looking so smart😍” Check out the video:

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora’s look? Let us know in the comments.

