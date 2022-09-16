After giving us a peak into the ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ with the Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan) – led show, reports suggest we may now see the lives of the ‘Arora Sister’ – Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora on the web soon.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. As per media reports coming in now, a web series on the personal and professional lives of the sisters are in the making. Read on to know details about.

Advertisement

As per a Pinkvilla report, a web series titled ‘Arora Sisters’ is likely to make way to the web platform soon and it will focus on the personal and professional lives of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. After getting a glimpse into their lives via reports and posts on every possible social media page, videos and photographs of them walking down the streets of Bandra or Manhattan, and rooting for their Bollywood buddies and kids this show will also show them juggling their roles as a wife, a partner, mothers, friends and boss ladies.

It will give fans a chance to get to know Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora up close and personal. As reported by the portal, a source close to the Aroras revealed, “The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika’s inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora’s families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past life experiences.”

As per the report, ‘Arora Sisters’ will focus on the personal and professional lives of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Reportedly, the sisters are also said to be a part of another show with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their girl gang. This reality show will be called Guts on Netflix. The show will give an insight into the lives of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita as they juggle their work, travel and party together.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates about ‘Arora Sisters’ and the entertainment world.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Broke Silence On Being Manglik & Marrying A Tree Before Tying Knot With Abhishek Bachchan, “Oh My God, Where Am I Going To Start”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram