Amrita Singh was one of the most popular actresses of yesteryear and did some brilliant work in the Hindi film industry. At the peak of her career, she got married to actor Saif Ali Khan and shared two kids with him named Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After a whirlwind romance of 13 years, the couple decided to file for divorce and separated from each other owing to differences unknown. While Sara got her mother’s attention and love and care, Ibrahim on the other hand didn’t get much attention like his sister. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sara was born to her parents in 1995 and happens to be 27-year-old. Ibrahim was born in 2001 and is 21-year-old as of now. Both Amrita and Saif officially parted ways in 2004 which had an impact on their children. Singh has to get back to work immediately to give her kids the best lifestyle while also maintaining a work-life balance.

Amrita Singh then signed Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kavyanjali’ and also got offered films. Later in an interview with IANS, the actress said, “I need to work to support myself and my kids. No one pays for my support.”

However, it was not easy for Amrita Singh to return to work and leave an infant at home in 2005. She told the publication, “I do regret the fact that my son Ibrahim who’s just four can’t get the same attention from me as my daughter Sara did. Because Mama is out making a living. A fish can’t swim and fly.”

Amrita did find a mid-way to balance her work life and personal life by working for 20 days in a month and spending the rest of the 10 days with kids at her home, and her kids lived, “like three fun-loving hermits. We’re quite bohemian.”

Kudos to Amrita Singh for raising her kids single-handedly and with perfection!

