Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan is creating much hype around himself even before he steps into Bollywood. The young lad has managed to leave netizens curious about himself wherever he’s spotted in the city and the same happened last night. The young Khan was clicked with singer Armaan Malik at his birthday bash yesterday.

Advertisement

Dressed in casuals – Ibrahim in a black T-shirt, black leather jacket and jeans and Armaan in a blue pant set and white T-shirt, the friends gave off serious bro vibes while having a blast. However, while many noticed how dashing and handsome the young nawab looked and wished the birthday boy, others trolled them for being intoxicated.

Advertisement

In videos of Armaan Malik’s birthday bash shared on social media, the birthday boy is seen guiding Ibrahim Ali Khan through the paparazzi present there to the venue. While making their way, the duo looked super cute as they indulged in hilarious banter with the paps. In the clip, Khan can also be seen joking around with his singer friend while the latter him an ‘upcoming hero’.

In the video, the paps can be heard asking the young nawab for solo pictures when Armaan Malik jumps in and calls Ibrahim Ali Khan an ‘upcoming hero’. Hearing this, Ibrahim burst out laughing and tells the media ‘bohot ho gaya’ as they joined in with Armaan in rooting for him. Khan initially tied avoided getting clicked solo but ultimately gave it to the pressure.

Seeing their fun interaction, many called Ibrahim Ali Khan a handsome man and a replica of father Saif Ali Khan and even wished Armaan Malik on his special day. However, others weren’t pleased with what they saw as the two apparently seemed to be intoxicated. One netizen, while pointing out Armaan looked drunk, wrote, “I think armaan Tali hai 😂 but birthday hai thoda bohot chalta hai 🐼”

Other comments on the two seemingly being under the influence read, “Both with Muslim name but non-practicing Muslim” Others noted, “Malik bhai sahab is full tight.. 😂” and “Aise ladke a rahe hain industry Mein Jinke pass na Shakal hai na Surat hai jada pili h” Another even added, “They are drunk it can be seen clearly kindly give them the space they need and don’t try to promote these things either” Check out the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What do you think of the two young lads? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Dreaming Of Romancing Janhvi Kapoor? Cancerians Are In For A Treat While Capricorn May Be Friendzoned – Her Most Compatible Zodiac Signs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram