Actress Janhvi Kapoor was born on March 6, making her a Pisces, hence she is destined to relate to each sign differently. A Pisces is a dreamy, somewhat escapism-inclined, yet incredibly grounded zodiac sign. They are friendly yet also quite relaxed.

We were informed about the zodiac signs that are most compatible with Janhvi Kapoor by celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Scroll down to know if you have made it to that list or not!

Cancer with Janhvi

The emotional bond between a Cancerian and a Piscean, Janhvi, is strong. Best friends or devoted lovers, they may both be. Along with having distinct love languages and sharing dreams, they also have sensuous desires.

Scorpio with Janhvi

If they exude together, this couple’s chemistry may make others envy. Scorpio takes the reins with ease when Pisces willingly transfers authority to them. Whether it be emotional or physical, their companionship is lovely. Their mutual happiness makes their lives better.

Taurus with Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor and a Taurus person are bound to have a great time together. They are bright and if they ever sit down for a drink, the entire night is theirs. They only catch here would be their hedonistic sentiments which can steer away the joy between the two.

Capricorn with Janhvi

Janhvi can find a great friend in Capricorn and the latter can help the Pisces soul in keeping up with a structure. However, it is up to the Pisces to be able to take those suggestions too.

Pisces and Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor may or may not work well with someone who shares the same zodiac. It can be the best friendship and tuning but if they are too similar, there can be a lot of clashes and darkness. However, if they can work together, they can make a beautiful couple and create a cosy home together.

