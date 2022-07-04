Weekly Horoscope From July 4 To July 10, 2022: Aries, Leo To Capricorn & Others – Astrological Predictions To Know What’s In Store!

Weekly Horoscope From July 4 To July 10, 2022: The week has started and our stars must surely have something good in the store. At least, that’s what one can expect! While Aries has to avoid multi-tasking, Leos need to give time to their partner. Here’s all that it’s going to be with other sun signs.

Aries– This week you should avoid multi-tasking because of a lack of concentration. Do one task at a time so as keep your mental sanity and peace around you. Try to indulge in some religious activity.

Taurus– Throughout the week you will maintain a positive outlook which will help you in overcoming any challenges in your personal and professional life. Take care of the health of your parents.

Gemini– Those who are looking for a new house will get success during the middle of the week. It is high time for you to prioritize the real relationships in your life instead of the superficial ones.

Cancer – This week will bring some good news on the work front. Your children will also be the source of your happiness. Do some charity to add to your good fortune.

Leo – Enjoy the monsoon season with your spouse by going on a short vacation/dinner date/coffee date. This will rekindle the chemistry between you two.

Virgo – Your shoulders need special attention. If you are facing any health issues, please seek medical help immediately. The elders in your family need your attention, try to spend more time with them.

Libra – You might get some work-related part-time opportunities that will add to your income. Try to save more money for unforeseen expenses in the future.

Scorpio – This week you might have a lot of mood swings that might impact your personal and professional life. Try to control that by regular mediation and workout.

Sagittarius – You might get a new job/project that you were wanting for a long time. Celebrate your success with your family and true friends only. Be cautious of the politics at work.

Capricorn – There might be some impromptu spiritual function at your home. This will bring prosperity to your life and will strengthen your bond with your family members.

Aquarius –You might have some heated arguments with your family members that will have a long-lasting negative impact on your life. Try to control your temper to avoid any unpleasant situation.

Pisces – You might have to travel out of the country for some work-related issues. Try to strike the balance between your professional and personal life.

Predictions By: Pandit Jagannath Guruji

