Bollywood actresses look keep giving us fashion goals every time they decide to hit the red carpet, attend an event or share pictures on their social media accounts. While fans go gaga over these beauties slaying in blacks, reds and bling (amongst others), Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are stealing hearts as they paint the town white.

Yes. Today we are talking about the times these 5 actresses made heads turn while slaying in different all-white ensembles. It’s difficult to pull off a look that is only one colour – and white being the most difficult (besides Catholic brides who wear only white to their weddings) as it may sometime look way too plain – but these beauties look angelic and drop-dead gorgeous.

So without wasting a moment more, scroll below to see which all-white looks of Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria have made us fall in love with them even more.

Kiara Advani

First on our list is this corset–styled strapless midi dress by House Of CB that Kiara Advani wore to Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan. ’ The dress that ended a little below her knees emphasized her curves beautifully giving her an almost goddess-like vibe. She styled her look with golden pumps, a wavy hair look and minimalistic makeup comprising of nude tones and loads of highlighter that highlighted her mesmerising features.

Sara Ali Khan

No one does desi looks better than Sara Ali Khan and a look at her Instagram handle will prove what I’m saying is true. In a photo dump shared in October 2021, Sara eluded regal charm and elegance as she posed in an all-white churidaar look. The lace work – which featured a pattern of transparency- made us love this look even more. Who needs colour! The white jootis and white nail paint matched the outfit perfectly.

Ananya Panday

At IIFA 2022, Anaya Panday wore a white Manish Malhotra saree that featured tiny sequined work along its entire length. She paired the saree with a white strappy small blouse that kept her well-toned abs on display for all to see. She styled the look with nude lips, eyes lined with liner and a light blush on her cheeks. While we can’t see her shoes, we love the waves on her head.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has a well-curved body and she knows how to flaunt it. For a Good Luck Jerry appearance, the young lass looked s*xy but angelic in a white laced corset top, white short skirt – with a daringly high slit and a white blazer jacket. She styled the look with tiny diamond earrings and multi-layered chains. Keeping her makeup light- but with emphasis on her eyes, the actress opted for a stylish up hairdo.

Tara Sutaria

Satin is free and sometimes very difficult to pull off, but not for Tara Sutaria. The actress for an event recently opted for a high, halter neck backless dress and look drop-dead gorgeous. She styled the ankle-length dress with see-through heels, a perfect up-done hairstyle and stunning earrings. The shiner on her eyes makes this look even more beautiful.

Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria – whose all-white look did you love the best? Let us know in the comments.

