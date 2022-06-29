Sara Ali Khan is becoming one of the leading Bollywood ladies who comes from a long line of actors and actresses in her family. But she has created her own mark by being part of several commercially successful films. Her presence on social media is quite big as well. The actress is known for posting photos in many dazzling outfits.

Be it swimwear, ethnic, gowns, casualwear, pretty little dresses, or more, she slays each look and offers plenty of inspiration for her fans. Just recently, the actress posted a photo in a saree, and we cannot take our eyes off her!

Sara Ali Khan posed in a Manish Malhotra saree from the Diffuse collection. Boasting the vibrant colours and its unique style, Khan looked like a ‘Hot Mesh.’ What stole all the attention for a ruffle collar in a halter neck style. Sort of reminded us of a ruff that used to be worn by the European kings and queens in the 16th-17th century.

The shades of blue-ish violet, wine red, and black transcend perfectly on the mesh fabric. The sequin details go well with the saree donned by Sara Ali Khan and are an amazing inspiration for your BFF’s wedding. It grabs the eyeballs but also doesn’t take away the attention from the bride and the groom. It can also be worn at a cocktail party!

The Atrangi Re actress wears shimmer makeup and has put all the details on her eyes while leaving her lips and cheeks nude. The big stud earrings and the hairstyle completes the whole look and with it, Sara slays this bride’s squad outfit.

When it comes to her work, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Laxman Utekar’s as-yet-untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also appear in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

