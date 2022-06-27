Since her debut in Bollywood – with Punit Malhotra’s 2019 film Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday has been winning the hearts of millions. While she has fans thanks to her acting chops, the actress has many more admirers thanks to her fashion sense. The fashionista – who has time and again been an inspiration to many – has done so once more.

At the Umang Police Awards 2022, Ananya looked drop-dead gorgeous as she appeared both cute and hot in a pink and white floral lehenga look. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress channelled her desi side – complete with traditional jewellery and bindi, and looked nothing less than a breath of freshness during the monsoons.

Sharing three snaps of herself goofing up, Ananya Panday captioned the post, “i literally cannot take a picture without either hitting my head or cracking up or posing too extra 🙃” While the first pic sees her catching her head while laughing her heart out with her eyes shut, the second has her smiling while shying away from the camera. The third pic shows her giving an over-dramatic pose that every single one of us has been guilty of trying at least a dozen times to date!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Talking about Anaya Panday’s ensemble, the Torani lehenga set was a print-on-print-on-print ensemble whose dupatta, skirt and blouse were all printed. While the small top featured multi-coloured zigzag lines, the dupatta featured an array of large floral prints in the centre and a repetitive flower design around the border.

The skirt, of this Torani lehenga set, also featured multiple big floral designs with the same multi-coloured zigzag pattern of the blouse along its hemline. She accessorized the look with huge traditional design earrings and rings. The petite blouse – that showed off her well-toned abs, stayed in the limelight thanks to the actress not adorning any type of neck jewellery.

With a simple hairdo consisting of her hair falling in light waves and curls, Ananya Panday’s makeup was a mix of pink lips – a shade that matched her desi look perfectly, khol for the eyes and an overall natural, almost no-makeup look. Keeping the Indian vibe at the centre of her look, the SOTY2 actress completed the look with a tiny black bindi.

What are your thoughts on this hot yet cute look of Ananya Panday? Let us know in the comments below.

