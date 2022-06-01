Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with the teen film Student of the Year 2 in 2019, is slowly making her mark in the film industry. She is one of the star kids who often gets trolled for everything easily. But she doesn’t bat an eye.

Ananya was previously trolled by the netizens for her struggle statement. She once at an interview said that even star kids struggle and due to obvious reasons she was trolled. Now she reveals about facing casual sexism in the industry. Scroll down to know more.

Ananya Panday recently appeared on The Ranveer Show wherein she spoke about the casual sexism she faced during the initial phase of her career. “As soon as I started working, people started saying things like ‘you should fix this and fix that, like get a b**b job or change something about your face. And, it is said very casually and not in direct words that you sometimes even don’t pick it up. They would say, ‘just fill up a little more. Put on some weight,'” she said as reported by Bollywood Life.

Talking further about such unsolicited advice, she said, “Is that what people care about? Is that what I am reduced to? Is there nothing about me paramount to my waist size or chest size? The worst thing you can do to someone is judging them for their body.”

Ananya Panday then also spoke about the initial phase of her career before getting her dream launch with Karan Johar’s film Student Of The Year 2. She said that no one promised her any roles in any film. “I was never promised anything or spoken to about any opportunities. I always wanted to become an actor but I never knew how am I going to become one. I never thought it was going to be easy.”

The actress will be next seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger which is also being produced by Dharma Productions.

