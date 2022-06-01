Catfights and controversies are no new thing in Bollywood. Some remain in the dark, while some make it to the front page. One such fight that has made headlines several times is between B-town actress’ Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For the unversed, Bebo and Bipasha’s fight took place while working together on the sets of the 2001 released film Ajnabee. The matter escalated in no time and some reports also claimed that Khan ended up slapping Bipasha and called her ‘Kali Billi’ on the sets of Ajnabee over designer Vikram Phadnis. Both of them have been quite vocal about the same too.

Back in 2005, during her appearance as a guest on Koffee with Karan episodes, Bipasha Basu addressed the rumoured spat she had with Kareena Kapoor Khan and why they weren’t getting along with each other. Talking more about it, Bipasha had also claimed that she appreciated the ‘3 idiots’ actress for not pretending any friendship with her.

In her conversation on the show, Bipasha Basu said, “Honestly, I didn’t have any preconceived notions about the film, when I entered. I reached Switzerland, there was an 80-people unit, and I didn’t know anybody. When I started working, everyone was talking to me… Not like overly nice, but everyone was helpful. It’s not that it was very difficult to talk to Kareena, we used to talk. It was only in the second schedule that I realised that she does not like me.”

She continued, “She stopped talking to me. It doesn’t make my life difficult, because when you know that somebody is very clean with their thoughts, that I don’t like you and I’m not going to talk to you, it’s actually better for me. Because I hate hypocrites. I would rather have a person who’s very straight in front of me, saying, ‘Listen, something’s not gelling with us, we’ll not talk’. But we worked professionally absolutely okay, when we had scenes together, there was no tantrum, there was no problems as such.”

That same year, Basu expressed that she had no interest in working with Kareena anymore, but also claimed that there was no extreme enmity between them and that the rumours spread throughout the media made things difficult.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu now share a cordial relationship as they ended their spat back in 2018.

