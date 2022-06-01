Self-claimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) never leaves a chance to grab netizens’ attention. No matter what happens across the globe, KRK makes sure to give his stance and become the talk of the town. Currently, the entire nation is mourning the loss of Bollywood’s most-loved singer KK, who passed away last night in Kolkata. After a fantastic concert, the singer breathed his last leaving his fans in utter shock.

For the unversed, this is 2nd loss to the music industry. A couple of days back, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead and his funeral took place yesterday.

Recently, KRK took to Twitter to pen a condolence message for KK’s family. However, the self-claimed critic landed himself in trouble owing to the controversial tweet he wrote about KK and Sunidhi Chauhan. KRK Tweeted, “First time I met #KK in a show in Dubai. When Sunidhi Chauhan was Mad in love of Bobby Khan and she wanted to marry with him. #KK and Sunidhi’s father were trying to convince her that Bobby is not the right person for her. Finally #KK was right.” “KK has given me a big lesson of my life, So i will close every business of mine in this week only. Thanks bro #KK,” he wrote in another tweet.

Soon after he posted the Tweet, his fans and followers were quick to slam him for being insensitive. A user wrote, “Bsdk kuch dimag h ki nhi . tumhare maa bhi sochate hongi ki mene kis nalayak ko jnm de diya . Dusre ki personal life ko lekar kyo pde rehte ho tum apna dekho na Bc ….” another said, “Ye condolences message tha ye Dadi ki kahaaniyaan ?”

Check out a few comments below:

This is totally rubbish its should have been news for KK sir not sunidhi chauhan..!!! — Faisal Rabbani (@faisalrabbani22) June 1, 2022

Bsdk kuch dimag h ki nhi . tumhare maa bhi sochate hongi ki mene kis nalayak ko jnm de diya . Dusre ki personal life ko lekar kyo pde rehte ho tum apna dekho na

Bc ……. — Mohit singh Bhadoriya (@Mohitsi64495710) June 1, 2022

Your tweet is not making sense is it condolences to KK or some Gossip kuch bhi — Sudhas (@Sudhas68207740) June 1, 2022

Very poor choice of topic to grab attention in KK's death.👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 — Swagat Parida (@SwagatParida7) June 1, 2022

Every time you need controversy whether some is alive or dead . does not make any sense . — soumya99 (@soumya9912) June 1, 2022

Dua karta hu tera family jab marega tab aisa hi tweet terese miley 💩gandu — RAJESH DHAR (@d19_rajesh) June 1, 2022

Also, KRK also said that the industry will only be affected if he dies in future. He Tweeted, “Truth is this only, Ki Jo Mar Gaya, Uska Khel Khatam. Duniya Ko Kisi Ke Jaane Se, Koi Farak Nahi Padta. Bollywood Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Dilip Sahab, Rajkapoor Ke Saath Saath Chalta Tha Aaj Unke Bina Bhi Chal Raha hai. My Nani, Nana, and mother have gone. Kaun Yaad Kar Raha Hai” He further said, “Aaj Agar Daddu, Budhaoo, Zuban Keshri, Bala Maharaj Bollywood main Naa Bhi Rahen, Toh Kaya Farak Padta hai. Bollywood Jaise Chal Raha Hai Waise Hi Chalega. Means Kisi Ke Jaane Se Duniya Ko Ghanta Koi Farak Nahi Padta. Aur Dil Ko Tasalli Dene Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Kahlo.”

KRK concluded saying, “Sirf Mere Jaane Se Bollywood Ko Farak Padega. Because Mere Baad public Ko Bollywood Ki Sacchai Batane Ke Liye Koi Nahi Rahega.”

Meanwhile, KK received state honours before leaving for Mumbai for one last time. West Bengal Chief Minister also paid her last respects to the singer.

