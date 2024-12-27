Kamaal R Khan is a self-proclaimed film critic who often spills dirt on Bollywood actors. His feud with superstar Salman Khan is known to one and all. But do you know that Yo Yo Honey Singh and Kapil Sharma once ended up at his home after he wrote negative things about the Bollywood personalities? Mika Singh is sharing unknown details. Below is the scoop you need!

KRK vs Yo Yo Honey Singh

In recent years, Kamaal R Khan has tweeted many negative things about the Indian singer. In one of his 2016 tweets, he even called him “Lukkha.” One of his controversial tweet even read, “I am 100% sure that only a mentally disturbed person can go to theatre to spend money to watch Maha flop film of Honey singh.”

In an interview with The Lallantop, Mika Singh has revealed he visited KRK with Yo Yo Honey Singh at his home in Dubai. He continued, “Honey was very upset and told me, ‘paaji yeh aisaa aisaa bolta hai,’ Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma were also very upset with KRK. So I told Honey, we’ll go to him, visit him in Dubai, and talk, we’ll act as if both of us are drunk. ‘He will abuse us but you do whatever you want with him,’ we were very rude to him. The next day KRK told us that we behaved very badly with him. And I told him that I don’t remember anything because we were drunk. Apparently we pulled his hair…”

KRK vs Kapil Sharma

In 2023, Kamaal R Khan had written, “I repeat, if a film is promoted on Kapil Sharma Show means that film will become a sure shot flop. Reason is very simple, If people don’t watch Kapil’s film for Kapil then why will they watch any other film for Kapil. Kapil is the most Panauti Insaan for films.”

And this is not the end, he has written many similar other posts against The Great Indian Kapil Show host.

Mika Singh claims even Kapil Sharma had once visited KRK as he wanted to beat him up. The duo visited the Deshdrohi actor around 4-5 AM, but he wasn’t at home. A furious Kapil allegedly “broke glasses at his home and created a ruckus”.

We wonder what Kamaal R Khan has to say about the latest revelation!

