Sanjay Dutt, son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, comes from an esteemed film family. As a result, he has been around several actors and actresses. It would not be hard to imagine if he got smitten by any of them. He once even proposed to a yesteryear actress and wanted to marry her. She is indeed an enigma and one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. Scroll below for more.

Sanjay’s father, Sunil Dutt, was a highly accomplished actor who made several popular films in his 48-year career. The actress Sanjay wanted to marry also worked with senior Dutt in a cult classic movie. Dutt fell in love with Mother India co-star Nargis in 1958 and tied the knot. They had three kids: Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata.

Sanjay Dutt started his film journey with Rocky under his father’s direction in 1981. He has appeared in some of the most popular movies, including Saajan, Sadak, Daag, Vaastav: The Reality, and more. He has reportedly appeared in over 135 films and has been in the industry for over four decades. He has had his heart broken several times, and many times, he has broken women’s hearts. But there was a time when he was so smitten by Saira Banu that he gave her a marriage proposal.

According to Indian Express, Saira Banu shared a picture of Sanjay with her late husband, Dilip Kumar, to share the adorable story of when Dutt wanted to marry her. She wrote on her IG story, “@duttsanjay has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we’ve watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today.”

She continued, “I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her – this cute, good-looking kid…Nargis Ji would then shake his hands and say, ‘Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe? (Tell Saira ji, what you keep telling me)’. And then Sanju would look at me and say, ‘Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga’ (I’ll marry Saira Banu) in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju.”

She shared the story on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday and concluded her note with, “Many hands make light work’. And we’ve all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday.”

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has the Kannada movie KD—The Devil in his pipeline, featuring an ensemble cast of Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Hema Malini’s Father Tried To Keep Her & Dharmendra Away From Each Other: “He Used To Immediately Sit Next To Me But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News