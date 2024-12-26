Ayushmann Khurrana is usually considered one of Bollywood’s most talented actors. Having begun his career with Roadies and anchoring, Khurrana eventually became a mainstream actor with numerous hits. He is known for his script choice and for making movies different from what fans are used to. His films Andhadun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, and Article 15 are about different topics but are still fan favorites.

Now, he does have a few future projects under his belt. Khurrana is set to play the lead in Thama, the latest entry in Maddock’s Horror universe. Besides that, reports state that he has been locked in as the lead actor in Suraj Barjatya’s next project, the details of which are still under wraps.

Suraj Barjatya Has Reportedly Cast Ayushmann Khurrana Due to his Image in Family Audience

As per Pinkvilla, the director Suraj Barjatya has locked in Ayushmann Khurrana for his next film. Known for selecting roles that challenge societal norms and push boundaries, Khurrana is an actor who blends entertainment with substance. From Vicky Donor to Dream Girl and Article 15, his repertoire is as diverse as it is impactful. He has built an outstanding image among fans, which has helped him land this role.

“Sooraj Ji was looking to cast someone with an image among the family audiences and who is better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new age Prem on the big screen. The duo has gelled well, and Ayushmann loved the world that Sooraj Barjatya is looking to create with his next”, Pinvilla continued. “Sooraj ji, on the other hand, feels that Ayushmann has the innocence and charm in him to play Prem.”

While details about the movie are unknown, it is safe to assume that Ayushmann will only play the role of Prem. Barjatya’s fascination with the name “Prem” is no secret. His movies Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Vivah, Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo all had lead characters named Prem. As per the report, the movie will start shooting in the summer of 2025.

