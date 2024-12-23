With the musical landscape of Indian non-film music changing, there have been a host of different collaborations. There has been a recent trend of fusion Hindi songs which also include verses of other languages. Most of the songs are receiving a positive response by fans and the audience.

This has accelerated the process of even more such music. Anshul Garg, a music producer and the founder of Play DMF, is one of the few people who introduced a variety of such songs in India. Now, he has Selena Gomez on the radar. Here’s what Garg revealed about his upcoming collaboration with the pop star and how his label ventured into the fusion music genre.

Is Anshul Garg Collaborating With Selena Gomez For A Hindi Song?

During a conversation with Mid-day, he revealed a few details about the process. Talking about Gomez, he said, “Selena is an icon, and everyone I meet knows who she is. Even in India, she is a celebrated name. She has never come here, though.” He disclosed that the song has been locked and he has also decided which Indian singer will render the awaited track.

“That’s a detail I am not permitted to reveal just yet,” he stated but added that the song is a Hindi and English fusion track. Garg said that there would be more clarity about its release after the shooting is completed. He said that the song is expected to be filmed next year, “probably in March.” He also hinted at a few other interesting collaborations he has in the works.

Anshul Garg About Future International Collaborations

“Apart from Selena, we are in talks with three to four big artists. In 2025 or 2026, I should be able to bring them to India,” the producer mused. Garg also spoke about the artists on his collaboration wish list and mentioned Drake and The Weeknd. “Those will be very exciting,” he said and hoped to see the musical stars come to India and “sing a line or two” in Hindi.

Anshul Garg On Hindi Fusion And The Future Of Indian Music

His music label Play DMF’s previous fusion songs have seen Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, French singer Tayc, and Belgian singer Dystinct. With Gomez joining the roster and several other international sensations in talks, he surely has a lineup of smash hits on his hands. He believes that his efforts will help take Indian music to the global stage and audience.

Born in the state of Rajasthan, Garg is sure that “Indian music will be the next big thing in the world.” He concluded that in today’s day, international artists are inclined towards Indian music and the day isn’t too far off when international actors start putting up Indian songs on their social media reels and posts. His recent release was a fusion song titled Homa Dol with Saad Lamjarred (his second collaboration with Garg) and Neeti Mohan.

