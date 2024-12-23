Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is navigating the tricky terrain of romance while indulging in his well-documented love for solitude—a penchant that includes retreating to a soundproof “snoratorium” after intimate moments with his partners.

Though this sleep sanctuary may ensure uninterrupted rest for the ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ star, it’s reportedly leaving his love interests less than impressed as he searches for his next leading lady.

Tom Cruise’s Solo-Sleeping Habits First Came to Light in 2011

Cruise’s solo-sleeping habits first garnered attention in 2011 when he was married to Katie Holmes. At the time, his Los Angeles mansion boasted a soundproofed bedroom designed to shield the world, or his then-wife, from his snoring. Since then, similar rooms have become a staple in his global properties, cementing his reputation as a man devoted to peaceful slumber.

According to Radar Online, a source said, “Tom is well-known to snore, and he’s had enough lovers across Hollywood for the word to travel…through walls. But him disappearing off to his sound-proofed cell after sex is a massive turn-off for his conquests, so he needs to find someone who is okay with his disappearing acts.”

Despite this, the 62-year-old reportedly has his sights set on a roster of Hollywood’s elite, with names like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez allegedly topping his dream list after his split from musician Victoria Chanel. The relationship with the 26-year-old fizzled after a whirlwind summer, which included sightings at the Glastonbury Festival and cozy moments with Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen.

Tom Cruise is Not the Only One Guilty of the Crime

The Hollywood superstar isn’t alone in his quest for nocturnal peace. His penchant for soundproofed sleeping spaces echoes a trend among celebrities.

Liz Taylor was said to rival the best when it came to snoring, while David Arquette’s rumbling national noises reportedly “shook walls,” according to ex-wife Courteney Cox. British wartime leader Winston Churchill, a famed orator and strategist, was a legendary snorer, made worse by his fondness for cigars and late-night indulgences.

Even Judith Sheindlin, TV’s Judge Judy, embraced the trend with her own “snoratorium” at her sprawling Connecticut estate, proving that even the rich and famous aren’t immune to a little sleep disruption.

“We have an extra room that we call the snoring room. I have been told that I snore, although I cannot hear myself,” said the 82-year-old lawwoman.

For Tom, his life may be a high-stakes mission, but his commitment to a snore-free slumber remains unshakable—even if it means finding a partner willing to embrace his unique habits.

