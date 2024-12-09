The industry can be vicious, and trolls don’t spare even the family members or kids of popular public figures and celebrities. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri, have been the latest victim of baseless reports, claims, and assumptions.

The 18-year-old is attempting to live her life off the public radar as much as possible. However, her parents’ celebrity status has led to recent allegations and rumors of her having access to Cruise’s trust fund. Holmes has had enough of this and called the behavior out. Here’s what happened.

Katie Holmes Slams Report Claiming Suri Has Access To Tom Cruise’s Trust Fund

A report in the Daily Mail claimed that Suri, who turned 18 this year, now had access to a million-dollar trust fund courtesy of her father, Tom Cruise. It also alleged that she had access to another trust fund from her star mother. Taking to her Instagram account, Holmes slammed the story. She posted a screenshot of the report and captioned it a clear-cut “Enough.”

Written right on top of the screengrab were the words “completely false” and “Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up.” In the comments section, fans and fellow co-stars agreed with her decision to slam the portal and called it untrustworthy. American actress Zoey Deutch wrote, “I’m so proud of you for calling them out. I love you to the moon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)

Katie Holmes On Protecting Suri From The Industry

Katie Holmes has been very vocal about wanting to protect her daughter from the media and the industry. Having been a part of Hollywood for decades, Holmes knows what kind of impact it can have on an individual’s life, especially with the consistent lack of privacy and constant rumors, among other things. Holmes mentioned the same during a previous interview.

In her April 2023 conversation with Glamour, she said, “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her.” The actress added that she was grateful to be a parent and, most of all, to be Suri’s mother. “She’s an incredible person,” Holmes had praised her daughter during the same chat.

Meanwhile, the Internet was abuzz when it came to light that Suri did not go by the name Suri Cruise. During her school’s graduation ceremony, she was mentioned as Suri Noelle, with the latter being her middle name.

Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise Relationship

For the unversed, Holmes and Cruise first started dating in 2005. The two got engaged soon after, and Suri was born in April 2006. Later the same year, the couple tied the knot in Italy. In June 2012, she filed for divorce from Cruise. One of the biggest reasons for their separation was Cruise’s still-going-strong obsession with the Church of Scientology.

