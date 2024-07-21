Anne Hathaway once defended mocking Katie Holmes. After she impersonated the Dawson Creek actress on Saturday Night Live, the incident created a media frenzy. At the time, multiple reports allege that Tom Cruise’s ex-wife was displeased with the Princess Diaries actress’ performance.

In 2010, during her second go-round hosting SNL, Anne Hathaway performed a spacey impersonation of Katie Holmes from the show Dawson’s Creek that seemingly suggested Holes’ character Joey Potter was not too bright.

Shortly after, reports emerged that Holmes was not pleased with Anne Hathway’s seemingly deriding impression of the actress. In response, Hathway defended mocking Katie Holmes, saying, “It wasn’t really Katie Holmes; it was more [her Creek character] Joey Potter.”

She also noted, “I was a teenager when Dawson’s Creek was airing, and I was a pretty avid fan, so it just sort of came from that.”

However, rumors of the feud intensified after, during her third appearance on SNL, she again went for Katie Holmes, this time exaggerating the Dawson Creek alum’s mannerisms and glum expressions while promoting Katie Holmes’ Broadway appearance in Dead Accounts.

Hathway also took a seemingly nasty jab at Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise, saying, “If you read Us Weekly, you know that Suri and I spend every waking moment at the zoo.”

Shortly after, in an interview with Ellen Degeneres, Hathaway said she hadn’t heard from Katie Holes since poking fun at her in the SNL skit. “I have not heard from Katie… She was busy. So I haven’t heard from Katie,” Anne Hathway said.

Shen went on to reveal she would have loved for Holmes to come on SNL and do an impression of her. Holmes did not respond to the comments.

