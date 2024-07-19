Anne Hathaway is a renowned actress with an Oscar to her credit. She is known for her ethereal beauty besides her exceptional acting chops. She definitely loves her job, but one thing she hates is her name. She was named after William Shakespeare’s wife. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Anne was one of the highest-paid actresses in 2015. According to reports, her films have grossed over $6.8 billion. She became famous after appearing in The Princess Diaries and then did mature roles in Brokeback Mountain and Rachel Getting Married. Her grip on the comedy genre is also commendable; movies like The Devil Wears Prada, Bride Wars, Get Smart, and more are evident. She won the Academy Award for her performance in Les Miserables. Her filmography is as vibrant as the actress.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Anne Hathaway was named after William Shakespeare’s wife, and there is an internet conspiracy theory that her husband, Adam Shulman, looks similar to Shakespeare. According to USA Today, Anne appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shared her dislike for the name. The Interstellar star also mentioned that despite disliking her name, she never wanted to change it.

Anne Hathaway said, “Everybody call me Annie, please. So feel free to call me anything but Anne.” The Oscar-winner revealed that the only person who calls her Anne is her mother. She explained, “She only does it when she’s really mad at me, like really mad. So every time I step out in public, and someone calls my name, I think they’re going to yell at me… People are like, ‘Anne!’ And I’m like ‘What? What did I do?'”

However, she has had the opportunity to change to a different stage name, but the Interstellar actress refused. She recalled, “When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my (Screen Actors Guild) card, and they asked me, ‘What do you want your name to be?'” Anne continued, “And I was like, ‘Well, it should be my name. My name’s Anne Hathaway.’ So that seemed like the right choice. It never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne.”

Anne Hathaway also revealed that her colleagues respect her wishes as she said, “People are so lovely, they don’t want to be presumptuous, and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody’s comfortable calling me Anne ever. It doesn’t fit. I’m an Annie.” She also mentioned that people also call her Miss H or just Hath.

On the professional front, Anne Hathaway was last seen in The Idea of You, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande’s Friendship Timeline Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News