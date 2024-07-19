Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes began dating in 2019; however, the two parted ways two years later. The former couple rekindled their romance in 2023 when they were spotted kissing at Coachella, but their reunion was short-lived. Even recently, Cabello and Mendes sparked reconciliation rumors as they were spotted at the Copa America final. Sadly, a source close to People revealed that they were there “coincidentally” and the Señorita singer actually “took her dad as her date.”

Earlier this year, Cabello opened up about her brief reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Mendes during Spring 2023 and discussed her thoughts on reconciling with an ex. During an appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer shared that her “impulsive” nature has often driven her to reach out to her former boyfriends.

She added, “I, personally, I think it’s known, I’m a fan. I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say. If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that. Because the worst place for it to live in my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”

The former Fifth Harmony member further shared that she “opted for that route” and admitted it was a “great routine, a fun time, and a fun moment.”

Cabello also shared why she and the Treat You Better singer called it quits once again when they rekindled their romance in 2023. She shared, “You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right. And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’”

The Shameless singer expressed her love for Mendes noting that she “always care about him and love him.” Cabello gushed about Mendes adding, “He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.”

Mendes and Cabello collaborated on the Señorita song in 2019.

