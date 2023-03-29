Shawn Mendes is one of the most eligible bachelors all across the globe and never misses a chance to treat his fans with the drool-worthy pictures that he keeps posting on his social media. The actor keeps making headlines often for his personal life as well. Recently, Shawn dropped photos from his Mexico trip, and it seems that the actor had a little too much fun in the sun. Scroll below to check out his sunburn images in which he still looks s*xy.

The Senorita singer enjoys a massive fanbase, and recently he had a blast during a trip to Mexico. The singer, like a boss, flaunted his sunburn in the shape of his tank top, not just from the front but also from the back.

In one of the pictures that he shared on Instagram, Shawn Mendes can be seen smiling, despite what must be an uncomfortable situation, as she shows off the sharp lines on his skin that were caused by his outfit. The actor also shared a glimpse of the outline from the back. The In My Blood singer took to his social media account and revealed that he got sunburn during sightseeing in Mexico. Fans were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Unreal dude, how good.”

“Comeback to the tour please and give dates Mexico.”

“I feel so at peace just looking at these pics.”

Well, apart from checking out some clothing stores and bookshops during his trip, Shawn Mendes also explored the famous pre-Columbian city Teotihuacan and admired the incredible architecture of its ancient pyramids. He shared all the glimpses on his social media. The actor ended the post with a photo of him holding up a clear quartz crystal above a majestic structure.

For the unversed, Shawn Mendes has a massive fan following, with more than 71 million followers on Instagram; he enjoys a lot of attention, especially from his female fans. Recently, he was in the news after it was reported that the actor is seeing Sabrina Carpenter.

Meanwhile, you let us know about Shawn Mendes’s sunburn images from Mexico. Let us know in the comments section below!

