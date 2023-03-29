The Kardshian-Jenner love the headlines and often become part of it owing to drama in their personal lives or something they did or said or editing pictures, and the list goes on. Today, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, has caught our eyes, and it’s all thanks to her s*xy avatar in recently uploaded pictures.

Kourtney – who married Travis Barker in 2022 and is a mother to three kids, recently showed off her b**bs and a*s in a short black dress that has fans going gaga and weak in the knees.

Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, Kourtney Kardashian shared a post featuring several pictures of her looking s*xy but playful. Simply captioned, “let yourself evolve 🖤 📸:@kulikulikulik,” the carousel of images include some black-and-white, some coloured, as well as some pictures edited to give them a vintage feel.

In these images, shared with her 216 million Insta fam members, Kourtney Kardashian is seen slaying a s*xy black latex dress with spaghetti straps. While the straps are fallen in all the pictures, the tube neckline corset dress squashes her b**bs making them pop at the top. While the waist is snatched thanks to the buckle-detailed corset, the short dress ends in beaded tassels just inches below her hips – giving fans a few of her a*s as she walks up the stairs.

Posing on a black flurry carpet/backdrop, Kourt has her platinum blond short locks framing her face in a messy manner. Keeping the makeup fresh and light, the Poosh creator opted for juicy pink lips, a thin line of eyeliner, minimal eye makeup and just the right amount of highlighter. She accessorized the look with extremely high black knee-high boots and her wedding/engagement rings.

Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian’s s*xy all-black look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian’s look? Let us know in the comments.

