Korean popular boy band BTS knows how to rule over their massive fandom’s hearts. Be it with their albums, songs, performances or just their beauty. Now, they have created another history in the Korean music industry by gaining the third platinum certificate from Japan. BTS army, are you reading?

‘Permission To Dance’ is a groovy number that also ranked first on Billboard’s main singles chart, ‘Hot 100’, on July 24, 2021. Now, the song added another feather to its hat. Keep scrolling to read more!

K-pop band BTS includes seven singers – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has received triple platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan. As per the association mentioned in the AllKPop, ‘Permission To Dance’ has been streamed 300 million times in total, which was included in the single ‘Butter‘ that was released in July 2021.

BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance’ was certified as double platinum in January after it accumulated 100 million streams in a month, making it to the third platinum piece post ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’.

The Recording Association of Japan certifies every month based on the number of plays in four categories, Silver (more than 30 million streams), Gold (more than 50 million streams), Platinum (more than 100 million streams) and Diamond (more than 500 million streams).

For the unversed, recent pictures of Jungkook in Calvin Klein after collaborating with the brand are going viral all over social media platforms. And the massive BTS ARMY couldn’t help but show their excitement on the same. One of them wrote, “Insane JUNGKOOK IN CALVIN #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN”, another one commented, “Model Jungkook is serving!! #JUNGKOOKXCALVINKLEIN JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS.”

