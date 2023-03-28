The South Korean boy band BTS is currently on a hiatus. The band members, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin, announced last year that they would enlist for mandatory military service. Since December, Jin began his training, and in the mean time, the other members are focusing on their individual musical careers.

As their military enlistment announcement shocked their fan ARMY, their agency, HYBE, ensured the band would return by 2025 after their individual services. While some recent reports claimed that the band might not come back together in 2025, members Jimin and Suga recently confirmed BTS’ return and discussed what they would do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jimin, who is basking in the success of his solo debut album Face, recently appeared on fellow bandmate Suga’s drinking show Suchwita. During the show, the two got candid about their personal lives and Jimin revealed that Suga got him his first drink, Soju. Further in their conversation, the two confirmed BTS would return in 2025 and talked about what they would do.

Jimin wished to time travel to 2025 and said, “We’d all be back together when we’re done. Honestly, I have no idea what we’ll talk about or where we’ll even begin. I’m curious about that and that’s why I want to go to that time.” To this, Suga added, “I’m all excited about 2025 because by then, we would all have released singles or albums. So we could create an album and talk about ourselves more. Altogether, it’ll be fun.”

It is indeed reassuring for the ARMY that the band members will reunite in three years after fulfilling their military duties. However, despite their break, the band’s members are staying in touch and meeting one another. As Jin recently got a short vacation, his six bandmates visited him and celebrated his break.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS ARMYs Label Them ‘History Makers’ As The Group Surpasses Beyonce Led Destiny’s Child By Owning 12 Awards!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News