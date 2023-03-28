Social media star Kourtney Kardashian has time and again faced the heat from the Internet and the social media users were at it again after she recently posted a series of photo dumps. Out of all the pictures, the Internet brutally took a dig at the Kardashian sister when she shared a picture of food placed in a bathroom.

The picture shared Kourtney Kardashian with her more than 200 million followers on Instagram also included a shot of food kept on top of a toilet. This did not go down well with the social media users as they commented against the distasteful picture. Read on to know the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian did not caption the throwback photos but opted for multiple emoticons. The photo that drew the maximum criticism featured a shot of a bathtub with pink water as a large number of food plates can be seen placed around it on the blue tile floor and on the toilet seat. A bucket of champagne was also seen next to the tub. The dishes in the picture included a hamburger, a plate of strawberries, a cucumber salad, chicken strips, and a number of desserts. For the unversed, Kourtney also shared a picture revealing the true origin of the photograph earlier. The original photo hailed from the set of an Ellen von Unwerth photoshoot where Kourtney sat in the bathtub with her husband Travis Barker as she binged on a burger and Travis drank champagne.

Social media users did not waste any time slamming Kourtney. One user commented, “Food on the toilet, that’s nasty.” Meanwhile, another inquired, “’Why is there a hamburger on top of the toilet?” One user asked, “You eat where you s**t?”

Whereas, an individual posted, “’Food on the commode and bathroom floor, no ma’am.” Another stated, “Food in the bathroom is gross.” The next one shared, “That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of.”

One user posted, “’Look at that wasted food. Classy!” as another concluded, “Food on the bathroom floor gives me anxiety.” Kourtney Kardashian’s other photos from the dump series included a snap of hers enjoying pizza while another showed her enjoying her bath in her engagement and wedding ring.

Was it right for Kourtney to keep the food in the bathroom? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When ‘Friends’ Star Jennifer Aniston Revealed How Much She Hated “The Rachel” Cut, “I Think It Was The Ugliest Haircut I’ve Ever Seen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News