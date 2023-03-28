Jennifer Aniston, who will soon be seen in the second part of Netflix Murder Mystery opposite her close friend Adam Sandler, recently revealed how much she hated the “The Rachel” cut which got famous thanks to her role in the popular American sitcom Friends.

The 54-year-old, while appearing on Drew Barrymore’s talk show shed light on how she would never cut her hair short for a role while talking about a possible remake of the 70’s hit TV show Three’s Company with Adam Sandler and whether she will be up for playing one of the female leads. Read on to know what Aniston said.

According to The Daily Star, Jennifer Aniston said that she was not too keen on taking the role played by Joyce DeWitt as Janet because she had short hair for the role. During an earlier discussion about her hairstyle with another publication, the actress revealed she hated “The Rachel” cut despite it being hit among the viewers. Aniston earlier revealed how she cut her hair short during her marriage to Bard Pitt in 2001. “I actually just cut all my hair off two days ago. It wasn’t for a role. My hair went through a phase- I did this thing called a Brazilian and my hair did not react really well to it.”

It was reportedly hairstylist Chris McMillan who pulled this stunt with Jennifer Aniston. The actress further stated, “Chris just chopped it all off, so now it’s just sort of there. It’s short! It’s at my jawline and a little shorter in the back. It’s just choppy, like a choppy bob, I guess you could say.”

Talking about her “The Rachel” haircut, the Hollywood star earlier told another publication that it was not her “best look” adding, “How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen. What I really want to know is, how did that thing have legs?” Jennifer Aniston shot to fame in the 90’s with her sitcom Friends which also starred Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc in lead roles.

