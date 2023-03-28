Swifties have a reason to celebrate, and it’s a big one! Their icon Taylor Swift was honoured with the Innovator Award trophy at the iHeartRadio Awards 2023. A montage also featured celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake and Ice Spice amongst others rooting for the Love Story singer. But our favourite remains the words by BFF Selena Gomez. Scroll below for more details!

Taylor has been under scrutiny for the longest time in her career. Many of her alleged haters including Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West, termed the actress a ‘snake’. But she worked hard and is one of the biggest country artists in the world, with chartbusters like You Belong With Me, Love Story, and Anti Hero credited to her discography.

Before Taylor Swift was felicitated with the Innovator honour at the iHeartRadio Awards, a montage was played that witnessed her well-wishers praise her. BFF Selena Gomez left hearts melting as she called the Fearless singer a ‘gamechanger.’

Selena Gomez added, “She can represent what she’s walking through so well. Being a role model, I don’t think that’s something you sign up for. I just think it’s something you inherently have inside of you and I think that’s Taylor.”

Dolly Parton, Alex Morgan, Ice Spice, Simone Biles and Justin Timberlake were amongst others who showered their words of praise for Taylor Swift:

There cannot be better BFF goals than what Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift serve us. Do you agree?

On the personal front, Selena has been making a lot of noise over her alleged romance with Zayn Malik. Latest reports suggest that they have hooked up in the past while supporting Taylor Swift’s relationship with Harry Styles.

