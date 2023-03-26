Celebrity love life is something fans are always interested in, especially if the celebs in question are singer-actor Harry Styles and model-actress Emily Ratajkowski. The personal life of both these stars have often made news on accounts of who they are dating and when and why they called it off. Today, they are in the news for being in each other’s faces – literally.

As per videos going viral on social media now, Harry and Emily were caught making out while in Tokyo, Japan. For those who don’t know, the former One Direction singer is currently touring the Asian country. While one video sees the two kissing, another video sees them dancing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the now-viral video, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are seen having a gala time in each other’s company. While the ‘As It Was’ singer is seen wearing a black jacket and pants, Ratajkowski dressed casually but on-point in a pink puffer coat over a black two-piece skirt-blouse. Scroll below to know what fans think after seeing the clips.

Commenting on this now-viral video of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski making out, one Twitter user (aka Styles’ fan) wrote, “Please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it”

Another joked, “I am the umbrella in this photo and I can confirm this did not happen”

One more user added, “this is a joke right..? april fools is next week” A fourth added, “me and my bf both upset about the harry and emily video just for the opposite reasons 😂😭😭”

One joked, “Has anyone seen the movie “just go with it” and the scene where Eddie goes to kiss Jennifer anistons character and she grabs his tongue with her hand Reminds me of the Harry and Emily kissing video”

Another feeling bad that Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s kissing video is going viral, tweeted, “I truly feel bad for celebrities, can’t even make out in peace” One more user questioned, “why is this so awkward”

Check out the viral videos of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing and dancing in Tokyo here:

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski out in Tokyo recently pic.twitter.com/ftPOpNrY4v — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) March 26, 2023

What are your thoughts on seeing these videos of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski? Share them with us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Harry Styles Poses In A One Direction T-Shirt & Soon Deletes It, Leaves Fans Screaming ‘Reunion’ At The Top Of Their Voice

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News