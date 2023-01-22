The English Irish pop boy band One Direction or 1D, composed of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomilson, and Zayn Malik, was formed in 2010. However, Malik parted ways with the popular boy band in 2015, leaving the fans disappointed. The band often kept their fans informed about their tours and upcoming albums, and they even took part in charity.

Harry, did not just stay limited in the world of music, but he further ventured into the field of acting as well. He started his career in acting with one of the most celebrated directors in Hollywood, Christopher Nolan. And the movie Dunkirk was released in 2017. Recently we came across an old video of ID with all the members where they did a funny stint that will leave you shocked.

Speaking of the throwback clip, all the band members, including Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomilson and Zayn Malik, where all the boys were standing with their hands down their pants feeling the n*ts, except the Dunkirk actor. In this old video, Niall says, “Every band needs someone to make sure our nuts are in order. Harry comes everywhere with us.” While they stood in line, Harry came in wearing a long glove until his elbow to check in his friends’ n*ts. The video clip looks bizarre, but it was done as a part of a noble cause. It was for Channel 4’s ‘Feeling N*ts’ charity night to highlight testicular cancer.

In 2015, fans’ hearts broke when Zayn Malik left One Direction, but yet the other four members went on to release their fifth album after that, but they called quits around 2016, as per a report in US Magazine. After that, the members went their separate ways, including Harry Styles, who is winning millions of hearts with his singles and absolute boyish charm. And we’ll surely bring you more of the band’s fun and interesting stories.

