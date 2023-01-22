Emma Watson over the years has managed to carve a niche for herself. Becoming a household name by playing Hermione in the Harry Potter series, she stayed there for years to come and made a loyal massive fanbase for herself. The nerdy vibe she brought and retained in her real persona too has a very high recall value. But as an actor, she did widen her horizon and tried a couple of experimental roles. One of them was her 2014 role Noah and the actor now reveals shooting for the movie while being sick.

In her career spanning over a long time now, Emma has done some very impressive roles. To try her limits she go on board for Noah in 2014 which was directed by Darren Aronofsky. The movie was acclaimed and her performance was appreciated by many, but the hard work that was put into making the movie led to Watson falling sick and also shooting in that condition.

We all know Darren Aronofsky is known for making dark gritty movies. The filmmaker was shooting Noah based on Noah Arc in a place with limited resources. The team didn’t even have plastic bottles. And the conditions that they were put into led to Emma Watson falling sick. And turns out the filmmaker told the actor to shoot while sick for a natural effect. Read on to know more about the same.

Emma Watson as per Fandomwire recalled how they only used recycled or recyclable things on the sets. She revealed the day she got on to the location and told Darren Aronofsky that she wasn’t well and couldn’t work that day. In turn he asked her towell and couldn’t work that day. In turn he asked her to use that for the scene and she couldn’t process it.

“Everything we used had to be recycled or recyclable. Having no water bottles on set at five in the morning, when you’re exhausted and delirious, wasn’t ideal. I came in the next day and was like ‘Darren, I don’t think I can do this, I’m sick. He was like: ‘Use it for the scene.’ And I turned round to the bus and was like: ‘Is he joking? He is joking right?’ and there was deadly silence,” Emma Watson said.

The Harry Potter fame added how working in the Wizarding Franchise helped her go through the rigorous schedule of Noah. The actor who was told to be prepared to shoot in freezing water, says she can now work in extreme conditions. “It’s kind of comforting in a way to know that in some senses, nothing will be as hard as that again, and I’m pretty prepared for most things people can throw at me, whether it be animals, water, stunts, CGI, whatever it is,” Watson concluded.

