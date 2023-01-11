Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship had a tragic end but once the couple was madly in love with each other. From making public appearances to being each other’s cheerleaders, the duo once dished out major couple goals.

Well, Zayn has always remained a private person and hardly talks about his relationship but he has always been vocal about his romance with Gigi Hadid. They were one of the hottest couples in the world. The duo shares a daughter Khai and co- parenting them after parting ways last year. While Gigi is making headlines for her alleged relationship with heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio, we bring to you a throwback story when Zayn candidly talked about his s*x life with Hadid. Scroll down to read.

During an interview with Paper Magazine in 2016, Zayn Malik talked about his s*x life with Gigi Hadid and also revealed why he would always prefer a girl to have intelligence rather than just looks. He said, “I find intelligence attractive over physical appearance. I have always said it and I will always stand by it. When I learn something from somebody and they teach me something, that’s an attractive thing for me.” He confessed that the lyrics of Pillow Talk “F*cking you and Fighting on”, were all about his s*x life with supermodel Hadid. Ahem! Ahem!

The One–Direction turned solo artist Zayn Malik further added, “I don’t really like going out too much and partying. I like to have my own time and be at home, and I kind of a need partner with me to do that. I just like the security of that. It feels good to me, it feels right.” When he was asked about the plans with Gigi, he said, “We will see each other tonight and will watch a film. Netflix and Chill. Yeah, we do that a lot.”

Well! Well! Everyone knows what Netflix and Chill mean… In fact, Zayn Malik himself once admitted that his debut album ‘Mind of Mine’ was unintentionally focused around the bedroom. He further added, “It wasn’t a conscious decision to make (the album) s*xual refer to s*x. But I just found out a that a lot of situations I was in were quite s*xual situations- all the time. I enjoyed singing about (s*x) clearly.”

