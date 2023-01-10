Once upon a time, one of the celebrated and hottest couples in Hollywood was Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, but things did not stay good for the couple for long. After staying together for six years and having a daughter, the couple parted ways in 2021. The couple reportedly parted ways after an altercation between the singer and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, and this one time, Zayn even called her a sl*t.

There were charges of harassment on Zayn for which he was fined and ordered probation for 90 days for a total of 360 days. What exactly went down between them? Read on to find out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zayn Malik allegedly called Gigi Hadid’s mother a “f*cking Dutch sl*t” and ordered her to “stay away from my f*cking daughter.” The former One Direction singer also went on to say that “the f*cking sp*rm that came out of his f*cking c*ck”. The incident back then was reported by TMZ, that he pushed the model’s mother into a dresser and called her names. And as per their report, Zayn, “grabbed and shoved Yolanda into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.” However, he denied making any sought of physical contact.

There were claims that Malik even screamed at Gigi Hadid and allegedly said, “strap on some f*cking balls and defend your partner against your f*cking mother in my house.” Following this, the couple broke up after dating for six years and having a daughter named Khai, whom they welcomed in 2020. Zayn Malik later on, issued a statement where he shared that he pleaded no contest to the harassment charges.

Presently, Gigi Hadid is rumoured to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio; according to reports, she is having fun dating the Titanic actor, and it’s casual as the model’s first priority is being a mom.

Must Read: Not Vin Diesel But Fast & Furious Estranged Co-Star Dwayne Johnson Signed For Avatar 3?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News