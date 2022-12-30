Once upon a time, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were the most adorable and hottest couples in the world. The two also share a daughter named Khai and are co-parenting her together after their separation last year. While Gigi is currently making headlines for her alleged romance with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, we bring you a throwback to the time when her ex-boyfriend and singer Zayn opened up on ‘Fifty Shades’ tricks in his s*x life with the model. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Gigi and Zayn had a long on and off relationship for a long time before finally parting their ways last year. While the reason is still not known, fans allegedly speculated that it was because of the model’s mother Yolanda Hadid who got into a physical altercation with the singer. Now coming back to the topic, it was 2016 when Malik opened up on his s*x life with his ex-girlfriend.

It actually happened that Zayn Malik sang a song for ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ titled ‘Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ and in an interview with Sirius XM revealed if he lived the film in his real life with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

During the interview, Zayn Malik was asked if he has read the ‘Fifty Shades’ franchise, to which the host added, he has “lived the movie in real life,” and the singer subtly acknowledged and nodded his head saying ‘yeah’.

Watch the conversation here:

Not just that, Zayn Malik also revealed how he won over Gigi Hadid and it’s worth listening to guys.

