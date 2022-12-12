



Fashion is something women all across the globe love rocking and there is no arguing that. Models keep hitting the runway to show us what’s in trend and one sister duo who love slaying in the latest the fashion world has to offer are the Hadid sisters – Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid. Well, sometimes it is them slaying and looking way too hot in absolutely nothing.

Advertisement

Yes, in February 2022, the model sisters featured in a Versace campaign absolutely n*ked with just the designer bag covering their v*ginas. Read on to know more about their look and even catch a glimpse of it.

Advertisement

In images shared by fashion photographer Mert Alas on his Instagram in February Jelena Noura Hadid (Gigi) and Isabella Khairiah Hadid (Bella) looked like the modern-day interpretation of Eve from the Garden of Eden. While Gigi Hadid rocked blonde hair, Bella Hadid opted for a black hair colour. The sisters matched the bags they held – to hide their lady parts, to their hair with Gigi carrying a white and Bella a black tote bag. While the bags covered the below regions, their hair was skillfully arranged to hide their b**bs.

Though both Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid wore nothing besides the Versace bags, the photoshoot takes you back in time – right to the Garden of Eden. Why? Cause the Hadid sisters opted for a representation of Eve given the red apple – the forbidden fruit according to the Bible, the carried and the serpent climbing up Bella’s leg.

Mert rightly captioned the image ‘Bella and Gigi the Versace goddesses.’ Check out the photoshoot image here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas)

As for the bag, the Versace La Medusa Medium Tote Bag currently cost ₹ 278,500 on sale and is available in black, brown and black & white.

What do you think of this photoshoot look of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid? Too hot! Keep up your amazing work Hadid sisters.

Must Read: When Gal Gadot Showed Her S*xy Side In A Green Sequinned Outfit & Showcased Her B**bs Through Its Sheer Material, Siri Play “Let Me Be Your Woman”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News