Blake Lively is perhaps one such person who has amazed everyone with her Met Gala looks every year. The effort she puts into each look is commendable. Her 2021 outfit is perhaps the favourite one of all time for several people, including us. This year, the Gossip Girl actress stunned in a transformable dress.

While the dress was wonderful in itself, it was also the reaction of her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool actor was left in awe after her gown changed its colour from copper blue to copper pink. To be honest, even we had the same reaction.

When it comes to Blake Lively’s Met Gala fits, there is another from 2017 that we adore. Everything about her look, from head to toe, was perfect. The theme of that year was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” In short, it means avant-garde. Many celebrities wowed the crowd, including Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and more.

But it was Blake Lively who enchanted us the most. The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants actress donned Atelier Versace and reminded us that it is something that Serena van der Woodsen would wear. The dress had gold and a different shade of blue coloured feathers that created a perfect gradient.

The rest of the dress was gold with beads around its bodice that fit well onto Lively’s curves. The gown had a deep-cut neckline that flaunted her bare chest. Blake wore rings that had stones of sapphire blue colour and gold detailing. Her long, dangling earrings were also the same. She kept her hair out of her face and from attention in a sleek straight pony.

Check it out here:

RED CARPET FLASHBACK: Blake Lively In Atelier Versace – 2017 Met Galahttps://t.co/QW0msTHcBJ pic.twitter.com/1YPrYQqvhp — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) February 8, 2021

While talking about Blake Lively, the actress recently celebrated her 35th birthday. She posted snaps of a dessert-filled day and had a gala time with her family.

