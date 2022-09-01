Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reveals that the actor one gifted with diamonds after hiding them in an unusual place. Depp has had a long list of ex-lovers, that includes Moss, Winona Rider, Ellen Barkin, and more. Recently, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been all over the news because of his case against his former wife, Amber Heard.

Recently, JD and AH had locked horns during their defamation trial, and Depp had won the verdict. The court case saw a few of Johnny’s ex testifying, including Moss. She stood up for the actor and denied Amber‘s claim that the Fantastic Beasts star pushed her down a flight of stairs.

Coming back to the point, Kate Moss recently appeared in her “Life in Looks” video for Vogue. In it, Moss recalled the time her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp gifted her bling pulled out of his backside. Yes, you read that right. The supermodel talked about a diamond necklace she once wore and said, “that diamond necklace Johnny gave me.”

Kate Moss continued, “They were the first diamonds I ever owned — he pulled them out of the crack of his a**.” The catwalker added, “We were going out to dinner and Johnny Depp said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,’ and I was like, ‘what’ and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”

While talking about Johnny, the actor recently hit the headlines after he made a cameo at the MTV VMAs 2022. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor had his face superimposed on the Moonman aka Moonperson. He floated around the stage for a few seconds and said, “I needed work.”

Ever since the defamation trial against Amber Heard ended, Johnny Depp has been returning to his work life in a full swing. Share your thoughts on what Kate Moss revealed with us.

