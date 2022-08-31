Henry Cavill is a name known across the globe thanks to the many characters he brought to life on the silver screen – especially DCEU’s Superman. Cavill debuted as Clark Kent aka the super powerful alien from the fictional planet Krypton in Man of Steel (2013). He reprised the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

However, after the studio began looking at a different direction for the future of the DC Extended Universe, in 2019 it was reported that Henry was out of the picture for future projects. Well, seems like that’s the news of the past as we have come across an interesting scoop. HE IS BACK!

On Tuesday (August 30), Hollywood insider AJ took to Twitter and shared the scoop on this interesting development. He tweeted that he had heard from trusted sources that Henry Cavill was ‘back’. His tweet read, “I’ll just say it. Multiple scoopers 100 percent believe Henry is back, the DM (direct message) I received said ‘Cavills back’. This friend who told me this I trust very well, and has ALWAYS been skeptical over Cavill and Affleck returning. They are now believing into the idea of Cavills return.”

In the same tweet thread, AJ wrote, “Before this, it was seen as impossible. But the tides are changing. Something has to be going on.” However, there has been no official word either from DC or Henry Cavill for now.

I’ll just say it. Multiple scoopers 100% believe Henry is back, the dm I received said “Cavills back” This friend who told me this I trust very well, and has ALWAYS been skeptical over Cavill and Affleck returning. They are now believing into the idea of Cavills return — AJ 🏳️‍🌈 | #FlashPack (@AjepArts) August 30, 2022

Interestingly, this news of Cavill’s return to DCEU comes soon after a Twitter Spaces conversation between journalists Erik Davis (of Fandango) and Umberto Gonzalez (from The Wrap). During their conversation, Erik said that he “heard a story that they’ve asked [Henry to return as Superman], and he doesn’t want to do it, he doesn’t want to come back”.

Well, now the waiting game begins to know if this ‘100% back’ story turns out to be 100% true or if fans will have to wait a while longer to see him fly the sky of Smallville once more.

While in the DCEU Henry Cavill has been the last actor to play superman, Teen Wolf fame Tyler Hoechlin plays the super powerful alien in the Arrowverse

