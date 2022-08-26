Jennifer Lopez is all over the Internet, thanks to her two weddings with Ben Affleck making all the news. The headlines have been very generous in the global sensation who rocked the Ralph Lauren wedding dress and people still cannot get over the look. But while the wedding continues to make buzz something else has come up and that certainly isn’t in JLo’s favour it seems.

JLo’s lifestyle has always been a topic of discussion, while her style ranges from minimal to OTT, the drama is always around her. But did you know she is such a firm believer of astrology that the performer does not even let Virgos be in her dancers’ team? Well, yes the news has come fresh and surprising.

So people dreaming of dancing with Jennifer Lopez, go check your zodiac signs. Glee actress Heather Morris, who was once a dancer who performed behind Beyonce too, has now revealed how Lopez does not hire people who are Virgo. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, Heather Morris while revealing the news said, “Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours. She walks into the room, and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’”

Heather Morris continues that she wasn’t in that room but has heard the stories from people and from multiple people. “This is hearsay but true. When one person says something, could be true [but] when multiple people say something … it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened,’” she said.

Morris added, “Most of the time a dance audition, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 am, and you’re auditioning until 6 pm.” Going back to the Jennifer Lopez incident, Morris says JLo told all the Virgos who raised their hands to walkout after a full day of auditioning. “She looked at them, and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

Whiles Heather Morris feels she might have messed up the story and picked a wrong astrological sign, but Virgos are “planned and neat,” and Lopez enjoys “a little bit of chaos in her life.” Jennifer Lopez is yet to comment on this.

