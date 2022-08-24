Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding has been the talk of the town, and why wouldn’t it be? Their rekindled romance is something straight out of a fairy tale. The On the Floor singer and Justice League star tied the knot, after their nuptials in a Las Vegas church, in a beautiful ceremony.

They were surrounded by their loved ones on their special day. While only a few aerial shots of their wedding were released before, just by the take of that, we were fans of JLo’s wedding dress. Now, her look has finally been revealed and we cannot stop gushing over how beautiful she looked.

Jennifer Lopez had not one but three different outfits, all from a custom Ralph Lauren collection, and each one is better than the other. The dress that the bride wore as she walked down the aisle had a long, ethereal train with ruffles made from 1000 handkerchiefs, which also featured on the sleeves The column dress had a turtleneck and was backless.

The Jenny on the Block went with a cathedral-length veil that had an extra layer in it. Jennifer Lopez’s second look consisted of a dreamy cocktail dress that had a sweetheart neckline. It was again backless and had cascading strings of pearls. We liked this dress best of the three. Lopez wore white sheets and earrings with this look and had her hair in a tight neat bun.

The third and final look that Mrs. Affleck slipped into was a gown that featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. It was the details on her plunging neckline and the back that stole all the attention. It was embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes. Each dress was made to drape perfectly on her curves.

Jennifer Lopez looked drop-dead gorgeous in all three outfits. Which amongst them is your favourite?

