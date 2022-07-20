Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka the Snyder cut, has been a topic of discussion amongst several DC fans. When Joss Whedon’s version was released in 2017, it was met with several controversies, both in and out of the set.

For the unversed, Joss had taken over the DC movie after Zack had some personal issues that had to be dealt with immediately. Snyder had convinced The Avengers director to take over the film during its post-production. When it was released, it met with huge criticism from fans, who demanded Snyder’s version of the movie be released.

But as we just recently learned, a report stated the campaign to release Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which included online petitions and hashtags going viral, was fueled by bots and inauthentic accounts. It suggested that out of the total number of accounts supporting the movie, 13% were fake and not substantial. Now, as per Rolling Stones, it turns out that Snyder’s cut was not worth spending money to watch it.

Zack Snyder’s final version of Justice League was screened in 2017. It was reportedly two hours and 18 minutes long, and after some people watched it, they called the cut “unwatchable” and “joyless.” Though, when his cut was finally released in 2021, it met with better reception and received higher ratings than that of Joss Whedon’s version.

Meanwhile, previously in March, another report suggested that Snyder’s DC film and Army of the Dead, which had won Oscars‘ “Fan Favourite” and “Cheer Moment,” had rigged votings. It was said that most active voters were autonomous web programs that cast thousands of fake votes.

Though no updates regarding the same were made and Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Army of the Dead still hold the title. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

