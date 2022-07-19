Bradley Cooper is a much-loved actor who has left a deep impact on the film industry through his movies over the years. Apart from the fact that he is an exceptional actor, fans also love the way he carries himself and his dreamy blue eyes will most definitely make anyone look twice. Back in 2015, there were reports about Cooper stealing a s*x toy from a supermarket but wait before you jump to conclusions, there is a catch.

For the unversed, Bradley has lately been in the news ever since a bunch of pictures from his next film went viral across social media platforms. His transformation is clearly visible in the BTS picture of the movie Maestro, where he will be seen playing the real life character Bernstein. Apart from this, he has also been in the news for his personal life as recent reports suggest that he is currently going out with Huma Abedin.

Back in 2015, Bradley Cooper was in the news when a report suggested that he had stolen a Durex v*brating ring from Tesco. What didn’t click with the readers was the fact that his age was mentioned as 19-year-old. Confused right? This means that the culprit was just a young boy named Bradley Cooper and not the actor himself.

A report by Metro UK says that the young Bradley Cooper had money to pay for it but was simply embarrassed as most of the staff was of the opposite sex. The prosecuting lawyer said, “When Mr Cooper was stopped at the exit of the store he ran off across the car park.”

Bradley Cooper admitted the charges against him at Cannock magistrates’ court where he was put under 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a penalty of 85 pounds.

