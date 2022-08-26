Amber Heard has been in turmoil ever since the verdict in the latest defamation trial came out. The Aquaman star has been ordered to pay a sum of $10.35 million to her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She clearly doesn’t have that kind of money and has even shifted to a smaller house amid the financial stress. But does Elon Musk still feel controlled by her? Scroll below for some explosive new details.

As most know, Elon and Amber were dating soon after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and gained a restraining order. The Tesla creator has allegedly even helped her partially pay the charity she promised to two organizations after she received $7 million as alimony from her ex-husband. It is also rumoured that Musk has also financially supported her in hiring the top-most legal team during the latest legal battle.

Jessica Reed Kraus, an internet influencer who goes by the name of House Inhabit on the online platform Substack has been revealing some insider information on Amber Heard. She claims to have spoken to multiple people who have previously partied with the Aquaman star and have detailed their experiences with her. One of them remains Elon Musk’s date, who’s been referred to as Gia.

Previously, Gia had revealed how Amber Heard threatened to slit her throat after she arrived as Elon Musk’s date to one of the parties. Now, she’s revealing all about how the SpaceX CEO has been feeling ‘controlled’ by the actress.

The newsletter stated, “Elon knows Amber Heard is ‘crazy’ and once even ‘pulled me aside’ and told Gia to “stay far away from Amber because he feared she might actually try to kill me.”

She further added, “He seemed genuinely scared. I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew he would be the one to clean up if she did.”

Well, that sounds really creepy, doesn’t it?

