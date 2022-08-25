Taylor Swift is one of the most iconic singers of this generation and has released several songs that have topped the charts. She has a fan following of millions and people from across the globe love her. However, recently the singer was in the limelight over a few copyright infringement claims.

Previously, the Blank Space singer hit the headlines after her classic song ‘Shake It Off’ was sued by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler. They alleged that the 2014 song’s lyrics were copied from their 2001 song ‘Playas Gon’ Play.’ But Taylor denied these claims and said that she improvised the lyrics.

Now, as per TMZ, Taylor Swift is facing another copyright claim over her 2010 self-published book of poetry, ‘Lover.’ It was a companion booklet to her 2019 album of the same name. An author, Teresa La Dart has alleged that Swift ripped off her own book of “poems, anecdotes, and photos” and has slapped a whopping 7.9 crore or $1 million copyright lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleged that someone from Taylor Swift’s team saw La Dart’s book and decided to replicate the book’s “vibe and design” as well as the theme, colour, and style of the images. Moreover, it also stated that not only does the ‘Lover’ book share the same title but both are a “recollection of past years memorialized in a combination of written and pictorial components.”

Amidst drowning under one lawsuit after the other over alleged plagiarism, Swift previously also hit the headlines over her controversy with Scooter Braun. For the unversed singer was signed to Big Machine record label, which she left in 2018.

In 2019, Scooter Braun acquired the ownership of the label. Since then, there have been not-so-good relations between the singer and Braun. Things became worse when Scooter sold her master recordings for $300 million without informing her.

