Will Chris Evans, aka Captain America, ever return to the MCU? Even though the actor has denied this, there are chances that he may. The actor took up the iconic role for the first time in 2011 in the movie, The First Avenger. Since then, he has played Steve Rogers until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which marked his end as the superhero.

Recently, Evans appeared in Lightyear and then in The Gray Man. During the promotions of his two films, the actor was asked about his return to the MCU several times. After the events of Endgame, he retired and passed the baton to Anthony Mackie.

Chris Evans also addressed the rumours around his comeback as Captain America and told fans that won’t be happening. But now, as per Giant Freakin Robot, sources reveal that Evans has signed a deal to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the source didn’t reveal what the project could be, the chances are, it will be Avengers: Secret Wars.

For the unversed, Marvel took to the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to share that they are working on Avengers 5 and 6. One of them is Secret Wars. More MCU projects were also announced, but all fingers point towards the aforementioned film for Chris Evans’ Captain America’s return.

While talking about Steve Rogers, recently buzz around the superhero was created after an episode of She-Hulk revealed whether or not the character has lost his virginity. Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner shared that Cap is not a virgin. Fans quickly joked that he lost it to Bucky Barnes.

When it comes to Chris Evans’ Captain America’s return to the MCU, it will be exciting to watch an original Avenger coming back to the big screen. Now, only time will tell whether that is happening or not.

