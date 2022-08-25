New data regarding The Flash has come, which mentions how Ezra Miller’s endless controversies could affect the film at the box office. For those who don’t know, the Fantastic Beasts star was hitting the headlines every other day over their problematic behaviour.

From Miller’s arrest in Hawaii after having altercations at a bar to mugging a couple, grooming accusations, being a part of an s*x cult, and more news of violent crimes came in. Amidst all of this, fans wondered whether their DC film, which will be released in June 2023, is still in the pipeline.

As Warner Bros have been on a purge to axe a few projects, including Batgirl and Batman: Caped Crusader, fans have questions about why no actions have been taken on Ezra Miller’s The Flash. Though the actor has apologised for their actions, netizens have wondered if that is enough? Now, a report by Morning Consult has come in it.

It is a survey, taken of an audience to know what their feelings are towards Ezra Miller’s The Flash. As per the data, more than 2 in 5, US adults, or 42% believe that Warner Bros should cancel the movie altogether. Almost 50% also think that the film should be axed if the actor has been accused of grooming, which is a serious crime.

With so many people against the film, it will have a grave impact on its box office as several won’t watch. However, the studios have time and again also revealed that the film is a good watch after conducting test screenings. It had received a high test score, which may be the only reason why WB is not cancelling it.

When it comes to Ezra Miller’s future as the DC superhero, it is being said that they will be removed after The Flash is released. Though no official statement has been made on the same.

