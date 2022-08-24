Blackberry Mobile's Rise & Fall To Be Documented In A Film, Fans To Get A Bittersweet Treat!

A movie from ‘The Dirties’ and ‘Operation Avalanche’ director Matt Johnson titled ‘BlackBerry’, is set to detail the rise and fall of the BlackBerry device, which was the world’s first smartphone and ruled the market before the iPhone and Androids came into the picture, reports ‘Variety’.

The film has wrapped up its production.

The brand ‘BlackBerry’ witnessed a meteoric rise in the early 2000s only to meet a catastrophic demise.

The Canadian parent company of BlackBerry – Research in Motion floundered in legal disputes and eventually lost its market advantage to competitors such as Apple and Samsung.

According to ‘Variety’, at the heart of the story is the business relationship between co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie.

The film’s cast is led by Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. Though it’s not yet confirmed, it’s likely, they will play the firm’s founders.

Other cast members include Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek, Rich Sommer, Martin Donovan, Michael Ironside and Johnson.

‘Variety’ further states that Johnson and Miller adapted the screenplay from the bestselling 2015 book ‘Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry’ by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff, who were earlier the reporters at Canadian newspaper ‘The Globe and Mail’.

