Mia Khalifa can be considered one of the hottest social media influencers currently on the platform. The model was earlier known for her being a member of the adult entertainment industry, but after leaving the industry, Mia has kept her fans hooked on her social media sharing various moments of her life.

Recently the model/influencer shook the social media platform with her post. Check out how the fans reacted.

It so happens that the former adult entertainment industry member Mia Khalifa had shared a series of images on her Instagram account which left every one of her followers gasping for air. Mia, who has a whooping 27.7 million followers on Instagram, recently posted a set of bold images with the caption that read, “Oh, hi.” What was so eye-catching about the post was that the model had gone br*less revealing her cl*avage.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Fans on social media went into a frenzy after looking at Mia Khalifa’s post. They took it to the comments section of the post to share their views on the same. One user wrote, “Spicyyyy🌶 “. Another user wrote, “Her figure is her beauty 💖”. While one user said, “Hi mommy!”, another fan commented, “A queen”.

Meanwhile, recently according to the media outlet ETimes, Mia’s name was on the headlines after a group of hackers hacked Egypt’s Education Directorate’s Facebook page. It was noted that the hacks were made as demand for making Mia an education advisor in Egypt. The hacker had taken over Egypt’s Beheira province education directorate’s Facebook page and uploaded the model’s image with a note that read, ‘We demand Minister of Education Dr. Reda Hegazy appoint Dr. Mia Khalifa as an advisor for educational development.’

So what are your thoughts on Mia Khalifa’s br*less images? Do let us know down in the comments section.

